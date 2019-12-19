Lebanon's newly-named prime minister vowed on Thursday to form a government quickly that works to pull the country out of economic crisis and reassures people who have protested against the political class for two months.

Hassan Diab, a little-known academic and former education minister, was designated premier on Thursday with backing from Iran-backed Hezbollah and its allies.

"All our efforts must now focus on stopping the collapse and restoring confidence," he said from the presidential palace.

Lebanon's Deputy Parliament Speaker Elie Ferzli, an ally of the Iran-backed Hezbollah had earlier announced the minister's nomination, indicating the Shia group and its allies had agreed on him for the position.

Outgoing Prime Minister Saad al Hariri, an ally of Western and Gulf Arab states, had been in the running himself but withdrew his candidacy late on Wednesday.

Hariri had said he would only lead a cabinet of specialist ministers which he believed would be able to unlock Western aid.