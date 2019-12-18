The UN Mideast envoy said on Wednesday that Israel advanced or approved plans for over 22,000 housing units in the occupied West Bank settlements and east Jerusalem in the three years since the Security Council adopted a resolution condemning settlements in lands the Palestinians want for their future state.

Nickolay Mladenov told the UN Security Council that in addition, Israel issued tenders for some 8,000 housing units since the December 2016 resolution, which also declared that the settlements have “no legal validity.”

He said the numbers “should be of serious concern to all those who continue to support the establishment of an independent and viable Palestinian state alongside Israel.”

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in a report to the Security Council circulated Wednesday that the settlements have “no legal effect."

He declared that construction and approvals “must cease immediately and completely.”