Roadside bombing kills 10 civilians in Afghanistan - official
The explosion took place in Ali Sher district of Khost province. Interior Ministry spokesperson Nasrat Rahimi said three children, two women and five men were killed.
In this file photo taken on November 23, 2018, Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers stand guard at the gate of an army base after a suicide blast in Khost province, Afghanistan. / Reuters
December 17, 2019

A roadside bombing in eastern Afghanistan killed 10 civilians on Tuesday morning, including women and children, when the vehicle they were riding in detonated the bomb, an official said, blaming the Taliban for the attack.

The spokesman for the Interior Ministry, Nasrat Rahimi, said the explosion took place in eastern Khost province, in the district of Ali Sher. He said three children, two women and five men were killed.

No one immediately claimed responsibility but Rahimi blamed the Taliban who regularly target Afghan security forces and government officials by planting roadside bombs across the country. Scores of civilians are killed in such attacks.

The Taliban today control or hold sway over half the country and, along with the Daesh group, stage near-daily attacks.

