Lawmakers in the US have approved a bill which will force the country’s top intelligence official to submit a detailed report on the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi when President Donald Trump signs off on the coming year’s defence budget.

Senators voted 86 to 8 in favour of the bill, which barring an unforeseen loophole, would for the first time formally establish what the US knows about the slaying.

Investigators at the CIA have already privately concluded that Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) was responsible for the killing of the dissident in Istanbul in October 2018 but Trump has so far shied away from endorsing that conclusion - even contradicting it at times.

In late 2018, the CIA said it had "medium-to-high confidence" that MBS "personally targeted" Khashoggi, and "probably ordered his death”.

Once signed, the US Director of National Intelligence will have 30 days to submit a report detailing who the US intelligence community believes was involved in the killing of Khashoggi - a resident of the US state of Virginia.