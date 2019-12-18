Turkish police arrested 13 suspects allegedly linked to the Daesh terror group in the southern Osmaniye province, security sources said on Wednesday.

The suspects were allegedly planning terrorist attacks around the time of New Year’s celebrations, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Provincial intelligence and anti-terror police units conducted simultaneous raids at 13 addresses as part of an anti-Daesh operation and seized digital materials during the search.

Following health check procedures, the suspects were taken to the police station for questioning.

Domestic anti-terror campaign

With Turkey ramping up its fight against terrorists, the security forces launched the eighth phase of a domestic anti-terror offensive, the Interior Ministry said on Wednesday.

The Operation Kiran-8 is underway in the rural areas of eastern Bitlis and Siirt provinces.