TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Police arrests 13 Daesh suspects in southern Turkey
Meanwhile, Turkish security forces launched the eighth phase of a domestic anti-terror operation in the rural areas of eastern Bitlis and Siirt provinces, the Interior Ministry said.
Police arrests 13 Daesh suspects in southern Turkey
Turkish police raided conducted simultaneous raids at 13 addresses as part of an anti-Daesh operation and seized digital materials during the search. File photo taken on June 30, 2019. / AP
December 18, 2019

Turkish police arrested 13 suspects allegedly linked to the Daesh terror group in the southern Osmaniye province, security sources said on Wednesday.

The suspects were allegedly planning terrorist attacks around the time of New Year’s celebrations, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Provincial intelligence and anti-terror police units conducted simultaneous raids at 13 addresses as part of an anti-Daesh operation and seized digital materials during the search.

Following health check procedures, the suspects were taken to the police station for questioning.

Domestic anti-terror campaign

With Turkey ramping up its fight against terrorists, the security forces launched the eighth phase of a domestic anti-terror offensive, the Interior Ministry said on Wednesday.

The Operation Kiran-8 is underway in the rural areas of eastern Bitlis and Siirt provinces.

Recommended

A total of 3,480 security personnel, including gendarmerie and police forces, as well as village guards, are taking part in the operation.

On August 17, Turkey launched Operation Kiran in the country's southeast against YPG/PKK terrorists in Van, Hakkari and Sirnak provinces, followed by the launch of Operation Kiran-2 on August 27 in Mardin, Sirnak and Batman provinces. Six more iterations of the operation followed, including Operation Kiran-8.

PKK is recognised as a terror organisation by the US, EU and Turkey. YPG is its Syrian branch.

Fight against Daesh

Turkey recognised Daesh as a terrorist organisation in 2013.

Since then, the country has been attacked by Daesh terrorists numerous times, including 10 suicide bombings, seven bombings and four-armed attacks that killed 315 people and injured hundreds.

In response, Turkey has launched military and police operations inside the country and abroad.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Türkiye's intelligence chief in Qatar for Gaza talks
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising