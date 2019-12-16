BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Boeing says to halt 737 MAX production next month
Though the jets have been grounded worldwide since March following deadly crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia, Boeing had continued to produce 40 of the planes per month
Boeing says to halt 737 MAX production next month
An aerial photo shows Boeing 737 MAX aircraft at Boeing facilities at the Grant County International Airport in Moses Lake, Washington, September 16, 2019. / Reuters
December 16, 2019

Boeing said Monday it would temporarily suspend production of its globally grounded 737 MAX jets next month as the company struggles to get the beleaguered aircraft back in the air after two crashes.

However the company said it currently has no plans to lay off or furlough workers as a result.

"We have previously stated that we would continually evaluate our production plans should the MAX grounding continue longer than we expected," the company said in a statement.

"As a result of this ongoing evaluation, we have decided to prioritize the delivery of stored aircraft and temporarily suspend production on the 737 program beginning next month."

Recommended

American regulators have said they will not be able to approve the jets' return to service before 2020.

Though the jets have been grounded worldwide since March following deadly crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia, Boeing had continued to produce 40 of the planes per month, raising a dilemma was to where to store them.

The company said it would continue to pay its workers despite the temporary production stoppage, but the decision immediately raised questions for the future of parts suppliers which contribute to the jets' manufacture.

Boeing's travails since March have weighed on the US economy, holding down US manufacturing output and sales of durable goods while damaging the company's performance on the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Shares in Boeing fall 4.3 percent as investors anticipated Monday's decision. They were down another 0.9 percent in after-hours trading toward 2230 GMT.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
US tech giants built on H-1B talent
A brave new world: Are we ready to hand over the reins of power to AI?
By Ozan Ahmet Cetin
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Musk's X to appeal Indian court order enabling mass content takedown requests
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
US-based coffee chain Starbucks to lay off hundreds of staff
Japan mulls $550B investment facility under US tariff deal
Trump threatens 100% tariff on pharmaceuticals unless made in US