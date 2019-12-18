China has postponed a discussion by the UN Security Council planned for Tuesday about the situation in the disputed Indian territory of Jammu and Kashmir because the UN peacekeeping mission there was not ready to provide a brief, diplomats said.

The Himalayan region has long been a flashpoint in ties between nuclear-armed neighbors India and Pakistan, with both claiming Kashmir in full but ruling it in part. UN peacekeepers have been deployed since 1949 to observe a ceasefire between India and Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir.

China's UN mission had on Monday requested the closed door briefing after Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi wrote to the council to express concern about a possible further escalation of tensions.

Diplomats, speaking on condition of anonymity, said China's UN Ambassador Zhang Jun told the council on Tuesday that he would again request the meeting when the peacekeeping mission was ready to give a detailed briefing.

"We all know the Security Council has received a letter from the foreign minister of Pakistan requesting council discussions and discussions are going on," Zhang later told reporters.