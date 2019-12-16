TÜRKİYE
Turkey deploys surveillance drone in northern Cyprus
Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 unmanned aerial vehicles took off from an airbase in Dalaman, Turkey and touched down at the Gecitkale airport in Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.
Turkey's unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) lands at Gecitkale airport in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC). / AA
December 16, 2019

The first Turkish military drone landed on Monday at Gecitkale Airport in the eastern coastal city of Magusa (Famagusta) in Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

Bayraktar TB2 armed unmanned aerial vehicles, stationed at Naval Air Base Command in Turkey's Aegean district of Dalaman, landed in TRNC at 0700GMT (10 am local time) following a green light from the government of the country.

In a statement on Friday, the TRNC Prime Ministry said the government approved Turkey’s use of Gecitkale Airport for unmanned aerial vehicle flights.

Earlier, Turkish Cypriot Prime Minister Ersin Tatar said there was an “urgent need" to address the security concerns of Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots in the eastern Mediterranean.

Erhan Ercin, Special Representative to the TRNC President has more. 

Turkey, as a guarantor nation for the TRNC, is currently carrying out hydrocarbon exploration activities in the Eastern Mediterranean with two drilling vessels.

Ankara has consistently contested the Greek Cypriot administration's unilateral drilling in the Eastern Mediterranean, asserting that the TRNC also has rights to the resources in the area.

In 1974, following a coup aiming at annexation of Cyprus by Greece, Ankara had to intervene as a guarantor power. In 1983, the TRNC was founded.

The decades since have seen several attempts to resolve the Cyprus dispute, all ending in failure. 

The latest, held with the participation of the guarantor countries – Turkey, Greece, and the UK – came to an end without any progress in 2017 in Switzerland.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
