The first Turkish military drone landed on Monday at Gecitkale Airport in the eastern coastal city of Magusa (Famagusta) in Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

Bayraktar TB2 armed unmanned aerial vehicles, stationed at Naval Air Base Command in Turkey's Aegean district of Dalaman, landed in TRNC at 0700GMT (10 am local time) following a green light from the government of the country.

In a statement on Friday, the TRNC Prime Ministry said the government approved Turkey’s use of Gecitkale Airport for unmanned aerial vehicle flights.

Earlier, Turkish Cypriot Prime Minister Ersin Tatar said there was an “urgent need" to address the security concerns of Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots in the eastern Mediterranean.

Erhan Ercin, Special Representative to the TRNC President has more.