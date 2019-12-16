Italy's government approved late on Sunday an emergency decree granting a lifeline of up to $992 million to cooperative bank Popolare di Bari, in the latest state bailout of an ailing lender.

The bank, which said last week it needed an urgent injection of up to $1.1 billion, has struggled to cope with mounting loan losses during a slump that has devastated Italy's economy, notably in Popolare di Bari's home region in the south.

It was placed under special administration by the Bank of Italy on Friday but the government led by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte failed to approve a rescue package on the same day as several ministers boycotted a hastily convened cabinet meeting.

A new cabinet meeting was held on Sunday evening and approved a capital injection for the bank, the biggest lender in Italy's underdeveloped Mezzogiorno. The government decree aims to create a state-owned "bank for investments" in the south.

"The government is on the side of the savers and employees of Popolare di Bari and is committed to re-launching it for the good of the economy of the south," Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said.

The government plan calls for an injection of up to 900 million euros into state-owned Banca del Mezzogiorno-Mediocredito Centrale so that it can finance a capital increase at Popolare di Bari. Of these funds, 500 million would be used to quickly bolster the financial strength of Popolare di Bari and the rest would be set aside in case of future requirements, a source close to the matter said.

The government wants a deposit guarantee fund financed by Italian banks to take part in the rescue by providing as much as 500 million euros.