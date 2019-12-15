A recent agreement between Turkey and Libya on military cooperation came to the Turkish parliament to be ratified on Saturday.

Seeking to "provide a ground for relations and develop cooperation" between Turkey and Libya's UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA), the agreement includes increased cooperation in the exchange of personnel, materials, equipment, consultancy and experience between the two sides.

It also offers Turkish support for the establishment of a Quick Reaction Force for police and military in Libya, as well as enhanced cooperation on intelligence and defence industry, among others.