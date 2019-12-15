China has suspended additional tariffs on some US goods that were meant to be implemented on December 15, the State Council's customs tariff commission said on Sunday, after the world's two largest economies agreed a "phase one" trade deal on Friday.

The deal, rumours and leaks over which have gyrated world markets for months, reduces some US tariffs in exchange for what US officials said would be a big jump in Chinese purchases of American farm products and other goods.

China's retaliatory tariffs, which were due to take effect on December 15, were meant to target goods ranging from corn and wheat to US-made vehicles and auto parts.