Al Arabiya TV recently broadcast General Khalifa Haftar’s speech in which he announced the beginning of a “decisive battle and the advancement towards the heart of [Tripoli] to set it free.”

With Haftar ordering the Libyan National Army (LNA) to advance on the capital for the civil war’s “final battle” eight-and-a-half months after the launch of “Operation to Liberate Tripoli,” it is far from clear how events will play out on the ground. There have been reports of diplomats leaving Tripoli, which could be an indication that the fighting will be more intense.

After all, Haftar has previously made similar announcements that were not followed by any decisive LNA victory. This time around it is also unclear how or if power dynamics will shift as a result of Haftar’s forces making this new advance on Tripoli.

In preparation for a major escalation of violence in Libya’s civil war, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met last month with Emirati officials to discuss the crisis. Although Pompeo has been attempting to convince US allies which sponsor the LNA – such as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Egypt – to put pressure on Haftar to abandon plans for forcefully taking Tripoli, it seems unrealistic to imagine this administration having the capacity to lead diplomatically on the Libya file successfully.

Since Trump’s presidency began, which was shortly after the US military and its local partners toppled the so-called Islamic State (Daesh) in Sirte at the end of Obama’s presidency, Washington has not been a significant player in Libya. Throughout Trump’s time in the Oval Office, Libya has not received much of his attention.

Furthermore, contradictions and confusion in Washington’s foreign policy vis-a-vis Libya have damaged the US’s credibility. With US allies — both in NATO and the Arab region — taking different sides in the conflict and even intervening militarily, the Trump administration has mostly outsourced America’s Libya policy to Abu Dhabi, Cairo, Paris, Rome, and Riyadh.

Nonetheless, officials in Washington are increasingly unsettled by recent developments in Libya that have left certain experts concluding that Haftar may soon succeed in taking Tripoli through his sustained military campaign. Perhaps the main reason pertains to Russia, which has supported Haftar in various ways throughout Libya’s civil war.

Moscow’s role

Russia has deep interests in Libya which pertain to a host of areas such as energy, investment, and security. As President Vladimir Putin seeks to continue regaining clout in countries where the Soviet Union was highly influential, Libya is undeniably one of them.

Similar to Russia’s strategies in Iraq, Syria, and Yemen, Moscow is determined to capitalise on western governments’ strategic blunders in Libya to increase Russian power in the oil-rich Mediterranean country.

Haftar, whom the Kremlin believes is a bulwark against extremism in post-Gaddafi Libya, has received Russian support since the country was bifurcated five-and-a-half years ago. However, Moscow’s Libya foreign policy has been nuanced.

In recent years, while strengthening the LNA, Putin’s government has also maintained diplomatic channels with Libya’s UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli. But Moscow has recently aligned more closely with Haftar, at least for now.

Although Russian support for Haftar may be primarily transactional and possibly temporary, it has made a difference on the ground throughout recent weeks. Indeed, weaponry and mercenaries from Russia have contributed to Haftar’s recent gains and increased the odds of the LNA successfully usurping Tripoli.

As the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace’s Frederic Wehrey recently wrote in reference to ongoing battles in Libya, “Russian anti-tank missiles, the dreaded Kornets, snake between sand berms to incinerate their target with a devastating accuracy.”