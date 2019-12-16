WORLD
Rebel attacks kill at least 43 in eastern DRC
The Congolese rights group said that rebels from the Allied Democratic Forces had killed at least 43 people since Friday in and around Beni, the epicentre of the ongoing Ebola epidemic.
Smoke from the United Nations compound rises in Beni, Democratic Republic of Congo, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. / AP
December 16, 2019

A human rights group says at least 11 people are dead in the latest of a series of rebel attacks in eastern Congo after dozens were killed over the weekend in similar assaults.

The Congolese rights group, known by its French acronym CEPADHO, said Monday that rebels from the Allied Democratic Forces had killed at least 43 people since Friday in and around Beni, the epicentre of the ongoing Ebola epidemic.

The latest attacks were expected to further set back health workers' efforts to reach areas affected by the Ebola outbreak.

The rights group said the attack late Sunday took place in Kamango in the Beni region, where the rebels went door-to-door shooting their victims.

The violence comes as the Congolese military steps up its offensive in the Beni region against the rebels. The Allied Democratic Forces originated in Uganda and have moved into eastern Congo, where they oppose the government. Growing insecurity in eastern Congo has prompted demonstrations against local authorities.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
