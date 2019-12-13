The British pound soared to multi-year highs on Thursday as Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party looked set for a big parliamentary majority that markets believe means an orderly exit from the European Union.

Sterling's dramatic gains saw it reach a 19-month high versus the dollar and its strongest levels against the euro since shortly after the 2016 Brexit referendum.

Its 2.5 percent jump versus the dollar put it on course for one of its biggest one-day gains since the 1990s.

Chastened by 3-1/2 years of political instability in Britain, investors have seized on the likelihood of a decisive Conservative majority, believing it will enable Johnson to deliver Brexit with his withdrawal agreement in January, ending any residual no-deal exit fears.

"Just as Boris Johnson was desperately seeking his majority, this result would give the markets their ultimate wish: clarity," said Dean Turner, Economist, UBS Wealth Management.

The exit poll survey showed Johnson's Conservatives would win 368 seats in the 650-seat parliament - the biggest Conservative national election win since Margaret Thatcher's 1987 triumph.

If the exit poll is accurate, Johnson will move swiftly to ratify the Brexit deal he struck with the EU so that the United Kingdom can leave on January 31.

The pound rocketed as much as 2.5 percent to $1.3516 - its highest since May 2018. It later settled at $1.3459.

Against the euro, sterling rose to 82.80 pence, up 2% on the day, leaving the pound at levels last seen in July 2016, shortly after the Brexit referendum that hammered the currency. The pound traded around 76 pence per euro before the June 2016 Brexit vote.

"Sterling has moved aggressively. I would anticipate we would get a decent rise in UK equities in the morning too," said Peter Kinsella, Global Head of FX Strategy at UBP.

He said the move was a "relief rally" that the Labour Party under Jeremy Corbyn was unlikely to win and reflected the size of the majority the Conservatives looked set to claim.

The pound could move towards $1.37 in the coming weeks as investors who have underowned UK assets for the past few years return, Kinsella added.

FTSE 100 futures fell 0.3% in early trading. The exporter-heavy FTSE 100 tends to weaken when sterling rallies.