Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan pledged to continue cooperation in the military and energy spheres, the Kremlin said on Wednesday,

The pledge, made in a phone call, comes after a Turkish presidential spokesman said American legislation to impose sanctions against Turkey will not affect Ankara's use of the Russian S-400 missile defence system even if it passes the US Congress.

A US Senate committee on Wednesday backed legislation to impose sanctions on Turkey after its anti-terror operation in Syria and purchase of the S-400 system.

Turkey's Directorate of Communications said the phone call focused on bilateral relations and regional issues such as Syria.

Earlier Wednesday, Turkey's presidential spokesperson said the Turkish and Russian presidents will speak about Syria on the phone.

Speaking to reporters following a cabinet meeting at the presidential complex, Ibrahim Kalin said Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will have a phone conversation about the situation in Syria.

Erdogan is also expected to co-chair the Global Refugee Forum in Geneva next week, Kalin said.

The first Global Refugee Forum, set for December 17-18, will be hosted by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to discuss the global refugee crisis and its regional dimensions, he added.

The forum will focus on such topics as burden-and responsibility-sharing, education, jobs, livelihoods, energy and infrastructure, solutions, and protection capacity.

After the forum, Erdogan will pay a visit to Malaysia to discuss issues facing the Islamic World at a summit with the participation of Pakistan, Iran, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Turkey, Kalin said.

On efforts to reach a political solution for war-torn Syria, Kalin underlined Turkey’s support for the work of the Constitutional Committee.

“We express here strongly that Turkey condemns the steps of the regime in the direction of imposing and undermining the Constitutional Committee,” he added, calling on the Syrian regime to stop taking steps to derail the committee’s talks.

Possible return of Syrian refugees

On the possible return of Syrian refugees to a safe zone, he said it will be based on three main UN criteria, to ensure a "safe, voluntary, honourable return."

Turkish, German, French, and British leaders agreed last week to help Syrian refugees voluntarily return to their homeland, also saying that humanitarian access –– including across the border –– must be ensured in Syria.

Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring on October 9 to eliminate YPG/PKK terrorists from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey’s borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.