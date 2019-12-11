A big crowd of protesters marched through central Algiers on Wednesday to demand Thursday's presidential election be cancelled, chanting that they would not vote in a poll they regard as a charade.

They chanted, "No election tomorrow" and held up banners reading "You have destroyed the country" as riot police stood blocking roads and a helicopter circled overhead.

In one place, a column of police barged through the crowd.

The election is shaping up to be a pivotal moment in the months-long struggle between the shadowy network of military, security and political leaders known as the "pouvoir," who have ruled for decades, and a leaderless street protest movement.

While the military, the dominant force in the pouvoir ⁠— "the power"⁠ — has cast the election as the only way to end the stalemate on the streets, the protesters reject it as a sham designed to maintain the status quo.

They say no election can be free or fair while the old guard of rulers remain in power and the military stays involved in politics. No foreign observers are in Algeria to monitor the vote.

Whoever is elected after Thursday's first round and a potential run-off later this month will face a series of hard decisions, with declining energy revenue leading to a planned 9 percent cut in public spending next year.

TRT World'sAlican Ayanlar has more.