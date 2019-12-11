In 2006, immediately after the ceasefire in August between Israel and Lebanon, news footage emerged which made the rounds as a joke.

It was an Italian brigade of soldiers making a landing on a beach in Lebanon which went without incident, although when the EuroNews cameraman came in close to the commander of the unit, that golden moment in broadcasting was filled with an awkward silence, followed by an overdramatized swing of the colonel’s entire body as he straightened out his hair.

But that hilarious moment was only to be trumped by the commentary from a broadcaster who tried to promote the European Union’s garbled, if not hypothetical ‘foreign policy’ (in an era where the term ‘fake news’ was not used) when the journalist mentioned how the EU was helping Lebanon.

It was a lie. Yes, the EU actually lies sometimes. And this is one that has been repeated since the birth of the EU’s hilariously failed foreign policy laughingly called the Barcelona Process in 1995 which, remarkably, spouted a grandiose vision of the EU ruling the entire Mediterranean, with a particularly servile role etched out for Arab countries.

The EU often takes the credit for being a regional player when its member states go ahead, on their own initiative, by sending their own (national) armies to help troubled hot spots. It’s a lie which has been peddled often and usually comes with the tacit support of those countries who would, if given the chance, sign up to an EU army (which, in itself, is another lie).

Emmanuel Macron also shares this vision of the EU being a superpower, with a regional army and a much bigger defence budget as he struggles to deal with the reality that NATO members are defending EU countries more than actual EU countries themselves.

Macron is different though in that he believes he alone, with the sheer strength of his personality, will embolden the EU and create from the ashes of the Barcelona Process an actual policy.

As we see the departure of Federica Mogherini, who so monumentally failed at everything she tried, it is hard not to understand how he would take up the slack.

Mogherini has a long list of failures on the foreign policy circuit which eclipse her British predecessor Cathy Ashton, who only made the headlines once for getting lost, yes lost, inside the delegation building of a foreign country and had to be rescued.