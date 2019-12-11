Teen activist Greta Thunberg accused the business and political leaders of misleading the public by holding climate talks that are not achieving real action against what she called the world's “climate emergency”. Time Magazine awarded Greta "Person of the Year" on Wednesday for her climate strikes which launched a global movement.

In a speech peppered with scientific facts about global warming, the Swedish 16-year-old told negotiators at the UN's COP25 climate talks in Madrid that they have to stop looking for loopholes for their countries' actions and face up to the ambition that is needed to protect the world from a global warming disaster.

"The real danger is when politicians and CEOs are making it look like real action is happening, when in fact almost nothing is being done, apart from clever accounting and creative PR,” Greta said.

“Finding holistic solutions is what the COP should be all about, but instead, it seems to have turned into some kind of opportunity for countries to negotiate loopholes and to avoid raising their ambition,” she added, to wide applause.

About 40 climate activists, including representatives of indigenous peoples from several continents, briefly joined Greta after her speech on the conference's main stage, holding hands and demanding "Climate Justice!" through slogans and songs.

Negotiators in Madrid had one eye on Brussels, where the European Union was set to announce an ambitious plan on cutting the greenhouse gas emissions that cause global warming.

German Environment Minister Svenja Schulze said she hoped the ‘European Green Deal’ would "give the discussions here a boost."

"It's a really important signal if the EU puts protecting the climate centre stage in this way," she told reporters in Madrid. “If (the EU) says very clearly that we will raise our targets, that we want to do more.”

The climate talks in Madrid, meanwhile, entered uncharted waters on Wednesday with ministers trying to agree on rules for a global carbon market and possible ways to compensate vulnerable countries for disasters caused by global warming.

Warming planet

World leaders agreed in Paris four years ago to keep global warming below 2 degrees Celsius, ideally no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius by the end of the century. Scientists say countries will miss both of those goals by a wide margin unless drastic steps are taken to begin cutting greenhouse gas emissions next year.