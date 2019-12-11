New Zealand police defended delays in recovering bodies from the White Island volcano Wednesday, saying it would be "madness" to rush into a landing on the still-smouldering disaster zone.

Monday's explosion at the popular tourist attraction off the North Island coast resulted in six deaths and authorities believe the remains of eight others listed as missing are still on the island.

A total of 47 day-trippers were on the island when the blast occurred, and many survivors suffered serious burns.

Police Minister Stuart Nash said he understood the frustration of family members who wanted their loved ones' remains returned but said recovery teams had no choice but to wait.

Nash said seismologists had predicted there was a 50 percent chance of another eruption on the island, which sits semi-submerged 50 kilometres (30 miles) out to sea.

He said there were also poisonous gases pouring from the volcanic vent and the eruption had blanketed the island in a thick layer of acidic ash.

"It would be madness for us to send men and women across to White Island in a situation that was not safe for them," he told Radio New Zealand.

"We have a responsibility to New Zealand police staff to ensure any situation we put them in is safe."

Nash said reconnaissance flights had determined soon after survivors fled the initial blast that there was no one alive on the island.

Police want to deploy drones to measure toxic gas levels in the island's atmosphere and determine whether it is safe to return, but windy conditions have so far prevented them from being flown.

With weather expected to deteriorate on Thursday pressure is building to start the recovery operation.