The Afghan Taliban killed at least five people and wounded over 70 others ⁠— mostly civilians ⁠— in a Wednesday assault on a medical facility under construction at Bagram Air Base, the biggest US military station in Afghanistan.

Abdul Shakoor, the governor of Bagram, north of the capital Kabul, told Anadolu Agency that the attack began around 6 am local time (0130GMT) with a suicide attack and continued with a gunfight.

In the evening, Interior Ministry Spokesman Nusrat Rahimi said in a statement that three attackers were killed by security forces, one was arrested, and two more were still exchanging fire with security forces.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani condemned the terrorist attack on a medical facility as a "crime against humanity."

The attack targeted a medical facility "being constructed to help the Afghan people who live near the base," said the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission in a statement.