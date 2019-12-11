WORLD
2 MIN READ
Chile says search for missing plane will continue
At least 13 aircraft and several ships were scouring the area where the plane was believed to be when radio contact was lost.
Chile says search for missing plane will continue
Chilean Minister of Defense, Alberto Espina (centre), arrives at Chabunco air base in Punta Arenas, after a Chilean Air Force C-130 Hercules cargo plane went missing in the sea between the southern tip of South America and Antarctica on December 9, 2019. / AFP
December 11, 2019

Search crews are combing the Antarctic for a Chilean military transport plane carrying 38 people that vanished en route to a base on the frozen continent and will tirelessly press ahead as the hunt gains widening international support, officials said Tuesday.

Air Force General Eduardo Mosqueira said Uruguay, Argentina, Brazil and the United States had lent planes to the search following Monday's disappearance.

At least 13 aircraft and several ships were scouring the area where the plane was believed to be when radio contact was lost.

"We are doing missions day and night with the resources of air force, navy and also friendly air forces at our disposal," General Eduardo Mosqueira from the Chilean Air Force.

He was briefing reporters at an air force base in Punta Arenas on the southern tip of Chile, 3,000km (1,864 miles) from the capital Santiago.

Recommended

Officials said the plane had taken off in favourable conditions Monday afternoon, though it was flying in an area notorious for rapidly changing conditions, with freezing temperatures and strong winds.

Seven hours after contact was cut off, the air force declared the plane lost, though there was no sign of what happened to it

The C-130 Hercules carried 17 crew members and 21 passengers, including three civilians.

They were en route to check on a floating fuel supply line and other equipment at a Chilean base on Antarctica.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists