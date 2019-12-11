Search crews are combing the Antarctic for a Chilean military transport plane carrying 38 people that vanished en route to a base on the frozen continent and will tirelessly press ahead as the hunt gains widening international support, officials said Tuesday.

Air Force General Eduardo Mosqueira said Uruguay, Argentina, Brazil and the United States had lent planes to the search following Monday's disappearance.

At least 13 aircraft and several ships were scouring the area where the plane was believed to be when radio contact was lost.

"We are doing missions day and night with the resources of air force, navy and also friendly air forces at our disposal," General Eduardo Mosqueira from the Chilean Air Force.

He was briefing reporters at an air force base in Punta Arenas on the southern tip of Chile, 3,000km (1,864 miles) from the capital Santiago.