The FBI was justified in opening its investigation into ties between the Trump presidential campaign and Russia and did not act with political bias, the Justice Department's internal watchdog declared Monday, undercutting President Donald Trump’s repeated claims that he has merely been the target of a “witch hunt.”

The long-awaited report rejected theories and criticism spread by Trump and his supporters, though it also found “serious performance failures” up the bureau’s chain of command that are likely to be cited by Republican allies as the president faces a probable impeachment vote this month.

The review by Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz found that the FBI was authorised to open the investigation to protect against a potential national security threat. Information compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele, a focus of Republican criticism, “played no role in the Crossfire Hurricane opening," the report said, using the name the FBI gave its investigation.

Democrats poised to unveil two impeachment articles

Meanwhile, House Democrats are poised to unveil two articles of impeachment against Trump over his actions in the Ukraine matter, with an announcement expected early Tuesday.

Democratic leaders are expected to announce the formal charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress against the president, according to multiple people familiar with the discussions but unauthorized to discuss the proceedings and granted anonymity.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi convened the House chairmen leading the impeachment inquiry in her office late Monday after a daylong Judiciary Committee hearing where Democrats laid out the case against Trump, warning of the risk his actions toward Ukraine now pose to US elections and national security.

No bias but "inaccuracies"

The review by Horowitz ruled out political bias in the decision to investigate ties between the Trump campaign and Russia, a frequent contention by Trump.

But the inspector general identified 17 “significant inaccuracies or omissions” in applications for a warrant from the secretive Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court to monitor the communications of former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page and subsequent warrant renewals, although it also found the bureau was justified in eavesdropping on Page. The errors, the watchdog said, resulted in “applications that made it appear that the information supporting probable cause was stronger than was actually the case.”

Some of that information came from Steele. The watchdog found that the FBI had overstated the significance of Steele’s past work as an informant, omitted information about one of his sources whom Steele had called a “boaster” and who Steele said, “may engage in some embellishment.”

Republicans have long criticised the process since the FBI relied in part on opposition research from Steele, whose work was financed by Democrats and Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign and that fact was not disclosed to the judges who approved the FISA warrant.

The report's release, coming the same day as a House Judiciary Committee impeachment hearing centred on the president's interactions with Ukraine, brought fresh attention to the legal and political investigations that have entangled the White House from the moment Trump took office.

Political divisions were evident in responses to the report.