Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on the international community on Monday to boost investments in Afghanistan during a "sensitive" time the country has been going through.

Erdogan’s remarks came at the 8th Ministerial Conference of Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process convened at Dolmabahce Palace under the theme Peace, Partnership, Prosperity.

"Afghanistan has been going through a sensitive period. As the international community, we need to boost the investments we have been making in Afghanistan for the last 18 years," Erdogan said.

Erdogan stressed that a significant number of the problems faced by the people in South Asia were arising from outside of their borders and said that people in this region had to struggle with the negative impacts of the developments that had "nothing to do with them.”

He also emphasised regional cooperation to tackle problems the South Asia region has been facing.

"I believe that the Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process is also very useful and effective in providing regional support for peace," he said.

He said the Istanbul Process was providing an exemplary regional cooperation model that enables regional problems to be dealt with in solidarity.

The Turkish president noted the importance of supporting Afghanistan to prevent terrorist organisations from regrouping in the country.