Six people were killed in a shooting in a hospital in the eastern Czech Republic on Tuesday, the prime minister said.

Police initially said the shooter was at large.

Video footage and pictures published by public radio later showed police arresting a person at the site but police didn't immediately confirm that it was the suspect.

Prime Minister Andrej Babis told Czech public television the shooting took place in a waiting room. The attacker opened fire at people's heads from close range, Babis said.

He said he is heading for the site.