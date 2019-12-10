A huge release of documents by the Washington Post appears to shed light on US alleged misinformation surrounding the war in Afghanistan.

US officials are revealed to have misled the public on the effectiveness of their military operation in the country and are alleged to have spun unflattering information to make it seem as though they were making progress.

Throughout the 18-year-long campaign, US officials demonstrated a lack of understanding about Afghanistan and even the forces they were fighting.

The information was compiled using interviews of senior military officials and diplomats working on the area.

“We were devoid of a fundamental understanding of Afghanistan — we didn’t know what we were doing,” said officials Douglas Lute, a three-star Army general who served under former presidents George W Bush and Barack Obama.

“If the American people knew the magnitude of this dysfunction . . . 2,400 lives lost,” Lute added in comments reported by the Washington Post.

The war in Afghanistan has also killed tens of thousands of Afghans, many of them civilians, in air strikes and drone attacks by US forces and in terror attacks by Taliban fighters and Daesh terrorists.