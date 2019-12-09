With the maritime deal between Turkey and Libya, Ankara has shown the world its determination to protect its rights under international law, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

Erdogan was speaking at a live televised interview with TRT, the country’s public broadcaster.

On November 27, Turkey and Libya’s UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli signed a bilateral memorandum.

The memorandum asserts Turkey’s rights in the Eastern Mediterranean in the face of unilateral drilling by the Greek Cypriot administration, clarifying that the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) also has rights to the resources in the area.

Speaking about Turkey’s exploration and drilling activities in Eastern Mediterranean, Erdogan said that his country is set to buy another drillship and that the country will carry on its activities not only in the Mediterranean but also in the Black Sea and even in international waters.

“Other international actors cannot conduct exploration activities in the areas marked in the memorandum.

“Greek Cypriots, Egypt, Greece and Israel cannot establish a natural gas transmission line without Turkey’s consent,” he added.