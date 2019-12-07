NATO did not raise any objection to Turkey’s purchase of Russian S-400 missile system whereas the US criticised the move, Turkish foreign minister said on Saturday.

As part of his visit to Italy to attend the 5th MED 2019-Mediterranean Forum from Dec. 5 to 7, Mevlut Cavusoglu spoke to the local daily Corriere della Sera on a variety of topics, including Turkey’s S-40 0 purchase, its anti-terror operation in northern Syria and recent developments in the Eastern Mediterranean region.

"The US criticised us, however, NATO did not say anything. On the contrary, NATO secretary-general [Jens Stoltenberg] repeatedly stated all countries have right to buy the weapon and defence system it wants," he said.

Syria and anti-terror operations

Cavusoglu said many false stories accusing Turkey of changing the demographic structure of northern Syria, creating a humanitarian crisis or even reviving the Daesh terror group were circulating on international media, but they were only smear campaigns by those seeking to establish a state in the region.

He said the international community should focus on the reconstruction of the war-ridden region, not the smear campaign against Turkey, adding the Ankara administration was ready to collaborate with all countries.

Asked about any possible contact with Bashar al Assad of Syria, Cavusoglu said: “Everybody’s help is needed for the return of refugees to Syria. That might be an option.”

However, he emphasised Assad could not be a unifying factor for the resolution of the Syrian conflict as he used chemical weapons and the blood of half a million people were at his hands.

On Operation Peace Spring, Turkey's counter-terrorism campaign in northeastern Syria, the top diplomat said the Ankara administration initially sought to launch the operation a year ago.

However, the US asked Turkey to wait till the withdrawal of its troops from Syria and then the former came up with a safe zone idea.

Turkey accepted the US proposal, however, he said the suggestion was nothing but a stalling tactic and Turkey eventually launched the anti-terror operation.