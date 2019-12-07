Kenyan police officers were among eight people killed when gunmen suspected to be from Somalia's Al Shabaab militant group attacked a passenger bus on Friday evening, President Uhuru Kenyatta's office said on Saturday.

The vehicle, belonging to the Medina Bus Company, was attacked on a lonely stretch of road in the Kotulo area as it travelled between the towns of Wajir and Mandera, close to the border with Somalia.

"Eight people, among them police officers, were brutally murdered," Kenyatta's office said in a statement.