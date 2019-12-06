A gunman opened fire on Friday at a US naval base ⁠— the second such shooting in as many days ⁠— killing three people before being shot dead by police, officials said.

The shooting, which took place at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida, left seven people injured, including two sheriff's deputies who responded to the attack, one of whom was shot in the knee, the other in the arm.

Police received their first call about the shooting shortly before 7 am (1200 GMT), Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan told a press conference. One of the responding deputies eventually killed the attacker.

"Walking through the crime scene was like being on the set of a movie," Morgan said. "You don't expect this to happen at home."

TRT World'sCourtney Kealy reports.

The shooter was a member of the Saudi military who was in aviation training at the base, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a news conference.

DeSantis spokesman Helen Ferre later said that DeSantis learned about the shooter's identity from briefings with FBI and military officials.

A US official who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity identified the shooter as Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani. The official wasn't authorised to discuss the matter publicly.

Earlier Friday, two US officials identified the student as a second lieutenant in the Saudi Air Force, and said authorities were investigating whether the attack was terrorism-related. They spoke on condition of anonymity to disclose information that had not yet been made public.

President Donald Trump declined to say whether the shooting was terrorism-related. Trump tweeted his condolences to the families of the victims and noted that he had received a phone call from Saudi King Salman.

He said the king told him that "the Saudi people are greatly angered by the barbaric actions of the shooter, and that this person in no way shape or form represents the feelings of the Saudi people who love the American people."

The Saudi government issued a news release echoing Trump's remarks.

Commanding officer Timothy Kinsella said the base's security forces first responded to the shooting before outside police agencies arrived.

The facility, which is used for training and made up mostly of classrooms, "is shut down until further notice," he said.