The leaders of the world's most powerful military alliance clashed over personality and policy on Wednesday as NATO's summit ended with an effort to paper over their sharp divisions.

Trump eschewed a press conference after footage emerged of foreign leaders mocking the US president at an after-dinner.

Meeting outside London to mark the 70th year of the Atlantic alliance, the members vowed to stick together against threats from Russia and terrorism and recognised the challenge of a rising China.

But the bad blood continued to the end of the two-day get-together, with US President Donald Trump branding Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau "two-faced" after a group of allied leaders were caught on video at a Buckingham Palace reception mocking the US leaders' rambling press appearances.

Trump exasperated divisions by only meeting NATO leaders who are paying 2 percent of their GDP for their defence spending.

Simon McGregor-Wood reports from the NATO meeting.

Trump cancelled his planned final news conference to fly directly back to Washington and into a political storm as opposition Democrat lawmakers issued a report calling for his impeachment.

Despite his anger, he appeared content with the result of the summit, boasting of having convinced his European allies to boost defence spending and Turkey to drop its objections to the adoption of an updated defence plan for the Baltic states and Poland.

The second day of the get together began with the release of a video showing Trudeau, France's President Emmanuel Macron, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Netherlands' Mark Rutte joking together about how Trump had delayed the previous days meetings.

Trump was furious, and criticised the Canadian leader for not meeting NATO members' target of spending two percent of GDP on defence.

'Braindead'

The run-up to the summit had been marked by Macron branding the alliance "brain dead" and demanding a new strategy, reopening a dialogue with Russia and refocusing on the fight against terrorism.

Afterwards, Macron stood by his incendiary language, declaring: "I am happy to have launched the debate, it seemed to me indispensable."