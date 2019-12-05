French President Emmanuel Macron is set to face another big challenge to his leadership on Thursday as much of the country’s labour force goes on strikes.

The work stoppages will shut down parts of the country’s public and private sectors and are spurred by the free marketeer head of the state’s plans to reform the country’s pension system.

The strikes, which are being accompanied by street protests, come amid a year of near continuous Yellow Vest protests.

According to early estimates, the strikes will bring an almost complete halt to the country’s rail transport with at least 82 percent of drivers expected to participate in strikes. The government has already announced that 90 percent of regional trains are cancelled.

Others joining the picket lines include teachers, students, police officers, air traffic controllers and garbage collectors.

The withdrawal of labour could represent the biggest strike of Macron’s presidential career.

“It’s the coalition of all frustrations, and it demonstrates the isolation of the elite, the isolation of the president, even the personal rejection of Macron,” Dominique Moïsi, a French political scientist, told the Washington Post.

Since Macron came to power, he has effected a top-down management style, angering a great number of French citizens.

Macron’s unpopular retirement plan aims to consolidate the country’s complex pension system, which is currently managed under 42 different schemes.

Under the current system, a Paris Metro driver can earn $4,100 monthly after retirement, according to a July government report. In addition to its high pensions, in France, some railway labourers can retire at 52, making the country lowest in terms of average retirement ages in the developed part of the world.

Private-sector labourers can retire at 62, with pensions ranging from $1,400 to $1,600 on a monthly basis.