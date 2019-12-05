Major oil exporting countries met in Vienna on Thursday amid speculation they want to deepen output cuts as slowing global economic growth and abundant reserves put pressure on oil prices.

The current cuts of 1.2 million barrels per day from October 2018 levels were originally fixed in December last year and were already extended at OPEC's last meeting in July.

But before OPEC members began their delayed main meeting, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said a preliminary gathering of ministers had recommended an additional cut of 500,000 barrels per day be considered for the first quarter of 2020.

Some observers say fresh production cuts and a boost to prices might suit Saudi Arabia as it launched the landmark IPO of its national oil company Aramco.

The initial stock offering was the largest ever, raising $25.6 billion, two sources told AFP.

On Wednesday Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told reporters he was expecting a "successful meeting" as he arrived for his first OPEC gathering as Saudi oil minister.

Other oil ministers have been unusually tight-lipped.

Earlier Thursday, the Saudi prince — half-brother of the kingdom's powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman — met Novak, according to a statement by Russia's Energy Ministry.

Russia is the world's second-biggest producer and since late 2016 has been part of the so-called OPEC+ grouping.

However, Russian officials admitted on Tuesday that the country had missed its monthly target for cuts in November for the eighth time this year.

Iraq and Nigeria — Africa's biggest producer — have also regularly been exceeding their quotas.

If there are to be further cuts, there are "still lots of details to be ironed out on how that might be apportioned," Argus Media analyst David Fyfe told AFP.

"The extent to which it represents real cuts and/or improved compliance" was also unclear, he added.