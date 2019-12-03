A meeting on Syria with the leaders of France, Germany, and the UK was “good,” Turkey’s president told reporters on Tuesday afternoon just after the meeting.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, both in London for a two-day NATO summit, alongside host British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, at 10 Downing Street, the prime ministerial residence.

Speaking to reporters in London after a nearly hour-long meeting, Germany’s chancellor said she had a “good and useful” meeting with the leaders and discussed their efforts to end the conflict in Syria.

“We agreed that the fight against Daesh should continue,” she said, adding that authorities from these countries would continue their discussions on this matter.

“Secondly, we all reaffirmed our support for the efforts of UN Special Envoy [Geir] Pedersen for a political process, for the meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, and we will be more active on that,” she said.

Following the meeting, 10 Downing Street issued a statement.