WORLD
2 MIN READ
At least 23 people killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan
A gas tanker exploded at a ceramics factory in Khartoum on Tuesday, killing at least 23 people and injuring 45 more.
At least 23 people killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan
Men walk at the scene of a fire at a tile manufacturing unit in an industrial zone in Sudan's north Khartoum, on December 3, 2019. / AFP
December 3, 2019

At least 23 people were killed and 45 injured when a fire broke out after a gas tanker exploded at a ceramics factory in the Sudanese capital Khartoum on Tuesday, a district police chief said.

Six of the wounded were in critical condition, Brigadier General Hassan Abdullah, northern Khartoum's Bahri district police director said.

The casualties include employees of various nationalities, including some from Asian countries, medical sources said.

The fire came after a gas tanker exploded while unloading its shipment at the factory, witnesses said, adding that the blast was so powerful it blew the tanker into a nearby lot.

Recommended

State TV said the blast had led to major loss of life and property, and that a rescue operation was ongoing.

Sudan has suffered from various industrial accidents in recent months, raising concerns about the adequacy of health and safety regulations. 

Earlier this year, a fire caused partial damage to the presidential palace in Khartoum.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police