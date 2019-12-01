Over 20 foreign terrorists of seven different nationalities were sent back to their countries within the last three weeks, said the country's Interior Ministry on Sunday.

The ministry said 13 German, two Belgian, two Dutch, one Danish, one British, one American and an Irish terrorist were deported from Turkey in Nov.11-Dec.1.

It added that 938 foreign terrorist fighters remain in the repatriation centres, to be sent back.

In 2016-2019, Turkey killed1,058 Daesh terrorists in anti-terror operations within the country.

The security forces prevented five terrorist attacks of Daesh within the last two years.