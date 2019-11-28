Construction workers in Israeli-occupied East Jerusalem have begun work on the expansion of the Nof Tzion settlement, which when completed will make it the largest illegal settlement in what is internationally recognised as the Palestinian part of the city.

The report by Haaretz said the area is currently home to 96 Jewish families who live in two compounds on the site. The settlement is currently surrounded on all sides of the Palestinian neighbourhood of Jabal Mukkaber.

According to the Israeli newspaper, Palestinian businessman Bashar al Masri had tried to buy the land in order to prevent the construction of the settlement, sparking a 10-year-long legal challenge.

The battle was eventually won by an Israeli businessman who secured permission to build 176 apartments with hundreds more expected to be approved at a later date.

Illegal expansions

Israel captured East Jerusalem, Gaza, and the West Bank during the Arab defeat of 1967 called the ‘Six Day War’. The state has occupied the territories ever since, and with the exception of Gaza, from which it withdrew in 2005, the Israelis have maintained and expanded settlements, in violation of international law.