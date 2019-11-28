TÜRKİYE
Turkey, Libya signs 2 memoranda of understanding
Turkey's President Erdogan meets with Chairman of Presidential Council of Libya in Istanbul to strengthen relations and cooperation between the two countries.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a closed meeting with Fayez al-Sarraj, chairman of Presidential Council of Libya, at the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul. / AA
November 28, 2019

Turkey and Libya have signed two memoranda of understandings, the Turkish Presidential Communications Directorate announced Wednesday. 

"The Security and Military Cooperation" and "Restriction of Marine Jurisdictions" agreements were signed when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a closed meeting that lasted 2 hours and 15 minutes with Fayez al-Sarraj, chairman of Presidential Council of Libya, at the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul.

The Directorate said the agreement is an effort to strengthen relations and cooperation between the two countries.

SOURCE:AA
