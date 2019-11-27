TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey restores hospital in Syria's Tal Abyad town
YPG/PKK terror group had rendered sections of the hospital unusable by damaging laboratories, operating rooms, and the gynecology ward. Now the hospital has started to receive patients.
Turkey restores hospital in Syria's Tal Abyad town
After a full restoration, the hospital will have a 75-bed capacity. / AA
November 27, 2019

A hospital in northern Syria's Tal Abyad town, which was used as headquarters by YPG/PKK terrorists, has been repaired by Turkey's military with the help of other state institutions, the Turkish Defence Ministry said.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Defence, the hospital has started to receive patients.

"Tal Abyad Hospital, which was transformed into the headquarters by the terrorist organisation PKK/YPG, continues to heal the wounds of our Syrian brothers after being repaired with the support of Turkish Armed Forces and state institutions," the statement said.

"Thanks to the maternity clinic, babies safely open their eyes to the world," said the statement.

Recommended

Syria safe zone

Turkey on October 9 launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate YPG/PKK terrorists from northern Syria and east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey’s borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.

Ankara wants YPG/PKK terrorists be removed from the region so a safe zone can be created to pave the way for the safe return of some two million refugees.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the European Union — has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Türkiye's intelligence chief in Qatar for Gaza talks