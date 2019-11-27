A hospital in northern Syria's Tal Abyad town, which was used as headquarters by YPG/PKK terrorists, has been repaired by Turkey's military with the help of other state institutions, the Turkish Defence Ministry said.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Defence, the hospital has started to receive patients.

"Tal Abyad Hospital, which was transformed into the headquarters by the terrorist organisation PKK/YPG, continues to heal the wounds of our Syrian brothers after being repaired with the support of Turkish Armed Forces and state institutions," the statement said.

"Thanks to the maternity clinic, babies safely open their eyes to the world," said the statement.