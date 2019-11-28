The death toll from the most powerful earthquake to strike Albania in decades rose to 40 on Thursday, the defence ministry said, after more bodies were pulled from the wreckage overnight in a tragedy that has wiped out entire families.

Forty people have been found dead and at least 47 people have been rescued alive, the defence ministry said on Thursday.

The survivors have been hospitalised and are "in a state of shock and worried about their loved ones," said the ministry spokeswoman.

The number of people who may still be buried in the rubble is unknown.

Search efforts ceased in Thumane

The 6.4-magnitude earthquake rattled the Balkan state while people were sleeping just before 0300 GMT on Tuesday, razing buildings and trapping victims beneath the debris in towns near the Adriatic coast.

Search efforts ceased on Thursday in the other hard-hit town of Thumane, where the defence ministry said no more bodies were to be found after more than 20 were pulled out.

Rescue teams were still shovelling away massive chunks of collapsed apartments and hotels in the coastal city of Durres, where nearly 30 buildings were badly damaged.

During the night, emergency workers uncovered the bodies of a mother and son from the Reci family, found in an embrace.

They were crushed by the weight of a collapsed six-storey building in Durres.

The whole family has now perished in the quake, with the bodies of the father and daughter pulled out the day before, according to Ilir Duka, an Albanian rescuer at the scene.

Similar tragedies have befallen other families as the pre-dawn earthquake tore down their buildings.

Loved ones have watched on in horror as rescuers pulled out bodies covered in a grey film of dust, many in their pyjamas.