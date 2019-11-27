Egypt’s government is using a secretive judicial agency designed to fight terrorism to detain peaceful protesters, journalists and critics on trumped-up charges without trial, Amnesty International said in a report released on Wednesday.

The 60-page report by the London-based rights group details how Egypt’s Supreme State Security Prosecution, or SSSP, has become increasingly central to Abdel Fattah el Sisi’s sweeping crackdown on dissent.

“In Egypt today, the SSSP has stretched the definition of ‘terrorism’ to encompass peaceful protests, social media posts and legitimate political activities,” said Philip Luther, the group’s Middle East and North Africa director.

Concertgoers were accused of terrorism for waving rainbow-coloured flags.

A journalist charged with “broadcasting false news” was detained repeatedly for three years.

A human rights lawyer was arrested for joining a protest he says he didn’t attend.

Several Christians were imprisoned for “aiding a terrorist group”, a reference to the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood organisation.

“Ridiculous” prosecutions have proliferated, said report author Hussein Baoumi.

Abusing legal powers to stifle dissent

Citing these cases and more than 100 others, Amnesty International said the SSSP, a secretive agency comprised of just a few hand-picked judges, is abusing its legal powers as a counterterrorism branch to stifle political dissent.

“There’s no judicial oversight. We’re talking about a completely closed circuit,” Baoumi said. “If these cases were referred to trial, people would be acquitted at once”, as the state’s accusations are based on confidential police reports, he added.

Egyptian security forces carried out a harsh crackdown in September to stamp out small but rare anti-government protests.

The SSSP played a critical role in sweeping up thousands of people on charges of terrorism, the report said.

The prosecution agency renews people’s detentions for months and years without evidence, denying them access to lawyers and a fair chance to appeal, it added.