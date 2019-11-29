Iraqi security forces shot dead at least 45 protesters on Thursday after demonstrators stormed and torched an Iranian consulate overnight, in what could mark a turning point in the uprising against the Tehran-backed authorities.

At least 29 people died in the southern city of Nasiriyah when troops opened fire on demonstrators who blocked a bridge before dawn on Thursday and later gathered outside a police station. Police and medical sources said dozens of others were wounded.

Four people were killed in Baghdad, where security forces opened fire with live ammunition and rubber bullets against protesters near a bridge over the Tigris river, the sources said, and 12 died in clashes in Najaf.

Anti-government protests have gripped Iraq since October 1, when thousands took to the streets in Baghdad and the predominantly Shia south. The largely leaderless movement accuses the government of being hopelessly corrupt and has also decried Iran's growing influence in Iraqi state affairs.

At least 350 people have been killed by security forces, which routinely used live ammunition and tear gas to disperse crowds, sometimes shooting protesters directly with gas canisters, causing several fatalities.

Crisis committees

The escalating violence and heavy response against demonstrators by a largely Iran-backed government threatened to intensify tensions, especially if efforts to implement electoral and anti-corruption reforms fail to placate protesters.

Crisis committees were created to enhance coordination between Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi and governors in provinces affected by the protests “for the importance of controlling security and enforcing the law,” said a statement from the joint operations command.

Nasiriyah

In Nasiriyah, thousands of mourners took to the streets later on Thursday, defying a curfew to bury their dead after the mass shooting.

The oil-rich city also saw more than 200 wounded by security forces who fired to drive them away them from key bridges on Wednesday night, security and medical officials said on Thursday.

Demonstrators had been blocking Nasr and Zaitoun bridges leading to the city centre for several days. Security forces moved in late Wednesday to open the main thoroughfare.

By Thursday afternoon, special forces were transferred from neighbouring Najaf and Diwanieh provinces to Nasiriyah to contain the violence, security officials said.

Seat of the Shia clergy

In Najaf, the city of ancient pilgrimage shrines, the torching of the consulate late Wednesday set off a series of bloody events.

After the attack on the Iranian consulate, security forces were heavily deployed around main government buildings and religious institutions Thursday morning.

Najaf is the headquarters of the country’s Shia religious authority headed by Grand Ayatollah Ali al Sistani. He has been largely supportive of protester demands, siding with them by repeatedly calling on political parties to implement serious reforms.

In a statement that indicated more violence was to come, the military commander of the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF), an umbrella group of paramilitary groups whose most powerful factions are close to Iran, suggested the overnight unrest in Najaf was a threat to Shia clergy based in the city.

The paramilitary fighters would use full force against anyone who threatened Sistani, commander Abu Mahdi al Muhandis said in a statement posted on the PMF website.

"We will cut the hand of anyone trying to get near Sistani," he said.

Iran has called for a “responsible, strong and effective” response to the burning of its consulate, Abbas Mousavi, a Foreign Ministry spokesman, said in statements to Iran’s official IRNA news agency.

Baghdad's bridges

Security forces on Thursday fired live ammunition, killing four protesters and wounding 22 on the strategic Ahrar Bridge in Baghdad, security and medical officials said. Protesters attempted to cross Ahrar Bridge leading nearby to the heavily fortified Green Zone, the seat of Iraq's government.

Protesters are occupying parts of three bridges — Jumhuriya, Sinak, and Ahrar — all leading to the fortified area.

The violence erupted after Abdul Mahdi dispatched military commanders to "restore order" in the protest-hit south, hours after demonstrators torched Tehran's consulate.

The Iraqi PM sacked a new commander after the killings, state TV reported on Thursday evening.

Sadr calls on government to resign