According to a study by an Australian think tank, China has surpassed the US in terms of the most diplomatic outposts in the world.

Research by the Lowly Institute says that China has 276 diplomatic posts, three more than the US, followed by France, Japan and Russia.

Turkey is sixth on the list with 234 diplomatic posts, an increase of nine since 2017, which puts it just ahead of Germany.

China’s focus on diplomatic missions is in keeping with its broader strategy of expanding its economic and political power across the world in a bid to challenge US hegemony.

The report includes both embassies and consulates, and the findings are indicative of the political ambitions of states.

Since 2016, the US has increased its diplomatic missions by only two, whereas China has increased by 13.

China’s global economic ambitions, in particular, the One Belt and Road initiative that encompasses investments and infrastructure projects in 152 countries, mean that Beijing will continue to deepen and expand its diplomatic missions.

Turkey’s growing network of embassies

Since 2003, Turkey has sought to expand its bilateral relations with African countries in trade, science, and education.

According to Turkey’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the country has to date signed 39 trade agreements with African countries, up from 23 in 2003.

Turkey’s trade volume with Africa has increased to more than $20 billion, a significant rise from 2003 when it was less than $5 billion.

Another area which Turkey has chosen to focus on is Latin America, where there is growing trade and investment. Recently Turkey opened an embassy in Guatemala, which will be followed by Uruguay.