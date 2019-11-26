The House of Representatives Judiciary Committee will hold its first hearing on the impeachment of US President Donald Trump next week, its chairman announced on Tuesday.

Jerry Nadler said in a letter to the president that the hearing will take place on December 4, asking Trump if he and his counsel plan to attend the session. Nadler requested Trump provide notice of his or his counsel's desire to attend no later than December 1, and notify him on that day of who will serve as the president's counsel.

The hearing will examine the historical constitutional grounds for impeachment, Nadler wrote, maintaining that the impeachment process' procedures and privileges afforded to Trump have been consistent with those given to former presidents Bill Clinton and Richard Nixon.

"I remain committed to ensuring a fair and informative process," Nadler wrote. "To that end, I remind you that participation by the President or his counsel has been described by the Committee in past inquiries as 'not a right but a privilege or courtesy which is being extended to the President's counsel.' I am hopeful that you and your counsel will opt to participate."