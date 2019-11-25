Independent newspaper Mada Masr has reported that one of its employees, Shady Zalat, was arrested in the early hours of November 23. Zalat had been working at Mada Masr as an editor since 2014.

Following the incident, the newspaper’s offices in Cairo were raided and three journalists were detained by security forces yesterday. They were released around 6:15pm, several hours later. Zalat was also let out on a highway on the city’s outskirts after his arrest on Friday night.

Earlier this month, security forces approached Zalat’s home three separate times in a single night gathering information about his work, apartment and his car.

Four plainclothes security officers entered his apartment this weekend while a number of uniformed officials and other security forces waited outside. His wife and daughter were at the house during the raid. Security forces said that they were looking for Zalat without identifying themselves and without an arrest warrant.

Since September 20, small street protests have broken out challenging the Sisi regime. According to the local human rights activists, the government has arrested at least 4,400 people, mostly journalists, activists, and even children and some foreigners.

According to Human Rights Watch, 60,000 people had been arrested on 'political grounds' in Egypt since President Abdel Fatah el Sisi’s 2013 coup. These raids come after Mada Masr reported that Mahmoud al Sisi, the president’s son and a senior official in the powerful General Intelligence Service (GIS), had been sidelined and sent to Russia on a long-term diplomatic mission.

Mada Masr is considered one of Egypt’s most authoritative media outlets and is published in English and Arabic, it is known for its investigations and critical reporting. It also doesn’t shy away from sensitive issues like the ongoing repression under the Sisi regime, corruption and the intelligence agencies. Even if its website is blocked, Mada Masr continues to publish on social media.

What happened?

Following Zalat’s arrest, nine plainclothes security officers entered Mada Masr’s office by force.

According to witnesses, they moved quickly and aggressively, they immediately began confiscating everybody's laptops and phones. Plainclothes men refused to answer who they were. They collected everyone’s ID cards and at the time of the raid, they detained 16 Mada Masr staff and freelancers in the office.