TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey to announce space programme in 2020
Ankara will establish a polar research institute and the country will premiere its first indigenous vehicle in December, says Minister of Technology Mustafa Varank.
Turkey to announce space programme in 2020
"Countries that do not make it to space will not have a say on earth in the future," Mustafa Varank says. / AA
November 26, 2019

Turkey will announce its National Space Programme in 2020, the country's technology minister said on Tuesday.

"Countries that do not make it to space, will not have a say on earth in the future," Mustafa Varank said at the Turkish parliament's planning and budget committee. 

Last December, a presidential decree announced the establishment of the country's space agency.

The minister added that Turkey will establish the Polar Research Institute under The Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey.

Recommended

Indigenous vehicles

He also said Turkey's Automobile Initiative Group will premiere its vehicles in December.

In June 2018, five Turkish industry giants: Anadolu Group, BMC, Kok Group, Turkcell and Zorlu Holding and an umbrella organisation, the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey, joined hands to create an indigenous car.

Speaking of progress in the defence sector, he said: "Our defence firms received domestic and international orders of nearly 7 billion Turkish liras ($1.2 billion) in the last five years."

SOURCE:AA
Explore
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Türkiye's intelligence chief in Qatar for Gaza talks