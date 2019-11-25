A measles epidemic in Samoa has now claimed at least 25 lives, with children bearing the brunt of the deadly outbreak, official data in the Pacific island nation showed Monday.

The government said they had registered 2,194 cases of the disease – in a population of about 200,000 – with more than half those affected aged under four years old.

All of the recorded deaths, barring a 37-year-old man, have been toddlers in the same age group.

Officials have declared a state of emergency and said a compulsory immunisation programme was making progress, with more than 17,000 people vaccinated in the past five days.

The UN children's agency UNICEF has sent than 110,000 doses of measles vaccine and medical teams from Australia and New Zealand are helping administer them to the population of about 200,000.

Tonga and Fiji have also experienced outbreaks but Samoa has been hit hardest due to low vaccination rates estimated at 28-40 percent.

The country's immunisation programme was briefly suspended last year when two babies died shortly after being given the measles vaccine.