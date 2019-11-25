The Conservative Party’s website tells the British public “We will put you first,” listing the party priorities as “Getting Brexit done. Investing in our public services and infrastructure. Supporting workers and families. Strengthening the Union. Unleashing Britain’s potential.”

The same site warns voters that Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and his would-be chancellor, John McDonnell – would be “propped up” by Scottish nationalist Nicola Sturgeon – leading “a Government which rejects everything that has made the UK great.”

The phrasing of criticism is reminiscent of US President Donald Trump’s campaign mantra “Make America Great Again”.

The Labour website bills its party manifesto as “the most radical, hopeful, people-focused, fully-costed plan in modern times.” The site goes on to say “This is our chance to tackle the climate emergency, to end food bank Britain and to rewrite the rules of the economy so it works for everyone – not just the billionaires.”

The Labour Party is more youth- and low-income-oriented than the Conservative Party, exemplified by its economic promises and the motto “Labour is on your side.”

Divorcing the European Union

“Getting Brexit done” is the campaign promise of the Conservative party. Leader and Prime Minister Boris Johnson, when introducing the manifesto, said “We’re going to get Brexit done, with a deal that is pre-cooked, ready to go, oven-ready as I keep saying, approved not just by our friends in the EU but by every single one of the 635 Conservative candidates standing at this election”.

Johnson’s plan is based on a Conservative majority government receiving approval for the Withdrawal Agreement Bill “before Christmas” and aims to get Brexit done “by the end of January” and “focus on the people’s priorities”, implying that Brexit is just an annoying hurdle to be gotten over with.

According to Full Fact, “the UK’s independent fact checking charity”, Johnson’s plan, while not incorrect, is simplistic. Full Fact says Brexit is “a process, not an event”, and that “the Brexit process will not be completed by January” as the Conservative manifesto claims.

Corbyn has called Johnson’s promises on Brexit “a fraud on the British people.” Full Fact says while Johnson is not engaging in fraud, it will indeed take longer to disassociate from the EU than the PM says it would.