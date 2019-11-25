WORLD
3 MIN READ
Ship with 14,600 sheep aboard capsizes off Romania
The crew of the ship, which was headed to Saudi Arabia, and 32 sheep have been rescued. The transport of livestock with boats from Romania has been criticised by various groups due to concerns about animal welfare.
Ship with 14,600 sheep aboard capsizes off Romania
This handout photo made available by the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU) shows a capsized livestock transport vessel, in the "Midia" Black See harbour near Constanta on November 24, 2019. / AFP
November 25, 2019

Rescuers were struggling Sunday to save 14,600 sheep loaded on a cargo ship that capsized in the Black Sea off the coast of Romania, they said.

The Queen Hind bound for Saudi Arabia overturned for yet unknown reasons shortly after leaving Romania's Midia port.

The crew of 20 Syrians and one Lebanese were rescued, together with 32 sheep, two of which were pulled from the water, said Ana-Maria Stoica, a spokeswoman for the rescue services.

"The rescue operation is ongoing... We hope that the sheep inside the ship's hold are still alive," she told AFP.

Rescuers supported by the military, police and divers were trying to right the Palau-flagged ship and pull it to the port, she said.

Romania's main livestock breeder and exporter association, Acebop, called for an urgent investigation.

"Our association is shocked by the disaster," Acebop president Mary Pana said in a statement. "If we cannot protect livestock during long-distance transports, we should outright ban them."

Recommended

Gabriel Paun of NGO Animals International alleged that the ship had been overloaded. He added that Queen Hind had already had engine problems last December.

"An investigation must be opened without delay," he told AFP.

Romania, which joined the EU in 2007, is one of its poorest members.

It is the bloc's third-largest sheep breeder, after Britain and Spain, and a top exporter, primarily to Middle Eastern markets.

Activists have labelled the livestock transport vessels — about 100 of which leave Midia every year — "death ships", saying sheep risk being cooked alive on board during the hot summer months.

In July, Vytenis Andriukaitis, then European commissioner in charge of health and food safety, demanded that Bucharest stop the transport of 70,000 sheep to the Gulf, citing animal welfare.

He has asked the European Commission to investigate Romania's practices.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise