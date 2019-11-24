The leader of a Spanish rescue mission said on Sunday that Italian authorities had refused to grant port access to its Open Arms ship, leaving the vessel stranded in rough conditions in the Mediterranean with more than 70 African migrants on board.

The 73 migrants were picked up from a packed rubber dinghy drifting about 50 miles off Libya on Wednesday night.

Italy has allowed the ship to enter its national waters to shelter from a storm but has refused to let the vessel dock, the charity said.

Open Arms Mission Chief Ricardo Gatti, who is on board the ship, said the organisation has requested to land in Italy and Malta but has been denied permission. Italy suggested that the ship should dock at the Libyan port of Tripoli, he said.

"We continue to ask for a safe port to disembark which is a legal obligation by the government according to international conventions. We have people on board who probably need to be evacuated due to health issues," Gatti said.

Rough seas were aggravating the situation, he added.

Italian officials were not available to comment on Sunday.

A Reuters cameraman on the ship saw migrants huddled under a makeshift shelter on deck as the ship rolled through choppy waters and lightning flashed overhead.

Italy's hardline