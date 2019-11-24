Thirteen anti-government protesters were killed on Sunday by Iraqi security forces in one of the "worst" days of clashes in the country's south, as protests swept through the oil-rich area, officials said.

Demonstrators outraged by rampant government corruption and poor services burned tires and blocked main road arteries.

Security and hospital officials, who requested anonymity in line with regulations, said seven protesters were killed in the southern province of Basra, near the Umm Qasr port. Security forces used live fire and tear gas to disperse the protesters.

Earlier in Basra, which accounts for nearly 85 percent of the country's crude oil production, protesters burned tires in the city centre cutting main roads.

Officials said four protesters were killed in Nassiriya province, and one killed in both Najaf and Diwanieh provinces.

One security official in Basra said it was "one of the worst" days since the start of the protest movement. At least 150 protesters were wounded.

An estimated 350 people have been killed and thousands wounded in the protest movement that erupted on October 1 calling for a total overhaul of a government widely seen as corrupt and inefficient.